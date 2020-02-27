POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK sets out negotiating mandate for EU talks | Money Talks
06:08
BizTech
UK sets out negotiating mandate for EU talks | Money Talks
The stage has been set for the next phase of Brexit talks, less than a month after the UK's departure from the European Union. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has unveiled its goals for the negotiations, which kick off next month. It shows big differences from the bloc's own mandate, which was approved this week, putting both sides on a collision course. For more, we spoke to Simon McGregor-Wood in London. #EUTalks #Brexit #BorisJohnson
February 27, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?