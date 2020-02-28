POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey says responded in kind to attack in Idlib
04:27
World
Turkey says responded in kind to attack in Idlib
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ordered the start of a military operation to stop a Syrian regime offensive in the northern province of Idlib. It comes as regime troops, backed by Russian forces, killed at least 33 Turkish soldiers in an attack on Thursday. It's part of the latest fighting in the last-rebel held stronghold in Syria. According to the UN, regime forces have killed more than 300 people since December and caused nearly a million people to flee their homes. Shoaib Hasan explains why Turkey has decided to launch the operation. #Idlib #Syria #Russia
February 28, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?