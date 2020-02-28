POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey "won't stop" refugees from reaching Europe
Meanwhile, Turkey also says it will no longer stop refugees from entering Europe. Dozens of groups of refugees were seen making their way towards borders in Izmir and Edirne. Turkey is host to more than four million refugees, many of whom are Syrian. In a 2016 deal between Turkey and European nations, Ankara had pledged to stem the flow only if its partners shouldered the burden of financing the deal. Turkey says it has spent 40-billion dollars on the welfare of the refugees, and has received a small amount from Europe. #Turkey #Europe #Syria
February 28, 2020
