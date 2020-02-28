World Share

Syrian Regime Air Strike Kills 33 Turkish Soldiers

Syrian regime air strikes killed 33 Turkish soldiers on Thursday, in an escalation that Ankara describes as an act of war. In retaliation, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar says Ankara struck at least 200 regime targets. In Brussels, NATO has called on Russia and the Syrian regime to end the indiscriminate bombing of Idlib, where a million people have been driven from their homes since December. And as the humanitarian crisis in Syria worsens, Turkey says it can no longer prevent refugees from crossing its borders towards Europe. Guests: Vehbi Baysan Assistant Professor at Ibn Haldun University Tarek Cherkaoui Manager of TRT World Research Centre Murat Aslan Associate Professor at Hasan Kalyoncu University