Turkey launches its Operation Spring Shield in Idlib against Assad forces

Turkey's Operation Spring Shield began with the killing of 34 Turkish soldiers by the Syrian regime on Friday in Idlib. Turkey has retaliated and targeted crucial regime facilities. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had given the regime time till 21G on Saturday for the regime to pull out of Idlib. But that did not happen. As a response Turkey has continued with its operations there to clear out regime forces. Since December, according to the UN, they've killed more than 300 people since then and caused nearly a million people to flee their homes. Shoaib Hassan has more. #TurkeyIdlib #SyrianCivilians #WarCrimes