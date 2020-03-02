POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Should Greece Accept More Refugees?
25:55
World
Should Greece Accept More Refugees?
Turkey announced it would no longer prevent refugees from crossing into Europe after a Syrian regime air strike killed 34 Turkish soldiers in Idlib. Drone footage showed long lines of men, women and children walking towards Turkey's border with Greece, but days later they were met by baton-wielding riot police, tear gas and water cannon. Turkey says it had no choice but to ease its border restrictions. So, have refugees become pawns in in a political tussle? And what responsibility does Greece have to take in refugees? Guests: Omer Ozkizilcik Analyst at the Security Department of the SETA Foundation Yiannis Baboulias Journalist and Writer Klaus Jurgens Political Analyst and Journalist Matt Saltmarsh UNHCR Spokesman
March 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?