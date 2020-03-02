POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Cost of hosting Syrian refugees tops $35B for Turkey | Money Talks
07:35
BizTech
Cost of hosting Syrian refugees tops $35B for Turkey | Money Talks
Rising tensions in Syria's Idlib province are driving more people out of the war-torn country in search of refuge. Most of them are making their way into Turkey, which already hosts around 3.6-million Syrian refugees at a cost of around 35-billion- dollars. And without adequate support from other countries, the cost of hosting migrants and refugees is set to become unbearable for Ankara. Mobin Nasir reports. Ravale Mohydin from the TRT World Research Centre joined us in the studio. #Syria #Migrants #Refugees
March 2, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?