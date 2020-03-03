POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Taliban rule out peace talks with the Afghan government until prisoners are released
Fighting has resumed between Afghan security forces and the Taliban, barely two days after the US signed what was billed as a historic agreement with Taliban officials. And, now the group has refused to take part in the talks with the Afghan government, which is one of the conditions of the deal. Sally Ayhan takes a look at where things stand. #TalibanPeaceDeal #Afghanistan #USAfghanistan
March 3, 2020
