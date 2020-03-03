BizTech Share

Netanyahu's Likud Party falls short of parliament majority | Money Talks

Israelis weren't too thrilled on returning to the polls for the third time in a year at Monday's general elections. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu looks to be in the lead, but his Likud Party is still short of the 61 seats it needs for a majority. If projections are accurate, half the Israeli electorate voted for a man, who has not only failed twice to form a coalition government but who later this month will face criminal charges in court. But as Reagan Des Vignes reports, voters are less concerned with the allegations Netanyahu faces, than they are with ending a political stalemate that's taking a toll on the economy. For more on what a prolonged political deadlock could mean for the Israeli economy, Neri Zilber - a Fellow at Washington Institute for Near East Policy – joined us from Tel Aviv... #Israel #LikudParty #Netanyahu