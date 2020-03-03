POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
New coronavirus cases in China are falling
Ministers from the seven most developed countries in the world have agreed they need to fight the coronavirus together. The words of the G7 nations have been backed by the US central Bank. The Federal Reserve has cut its interest rate to counter the economic impact of the global outbreak. 79 people have now died in Italy overtaking Iran as the country with the most deaths outside of China - Sarah Morice reports the good news is the number of cases being diagnosed in China is now dropping. #coronavirus #covid19 #chinacoronavirus
March 3, 2020
