POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will Israeli PM Netanyahu Annex the West Bank?
26:00
World
Will Israeli PM Netanyahu Annex the West Bank?
Just days before Israel's election, embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the construction of thousands of new settlements in Occupied East Jerusalem. It followed an earlier promise he made to begin annexing territory in the West Bank immediately after the election. The move that’s been described by one Israeli NGO as ‘state suicide’ would effectively give Israel dominion over a third of the West Bank and all but eliminate the possibility of a sovereign Palestine. So, will Netanyahu fulfill his promises? Guests: Jeff Halper Director of Israeli Committee Against House Demolitions Omar Baddar National Policy Council Member of Arab American Institute Ariel Bulshtein Attorney and Special Adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
March 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?