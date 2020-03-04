POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Half a million children displaced over last three months
02:18
World
Half a million children displaced over last three months
Because Idlib is the last part of Syria not controlled by the regime, it's also an area to which many internally displaced people have fled. During the course of the war, figures show the regime having killed more civilians than any other actor in the conflict, and that includes terror groups like Daesh. The Assad regime seems ready to do anything to hold onto power, including massacring its own people. Idlib is full of people who once had something, but now have almost nothing. Yunus Paksoy reports on the children of the war who have lost their parents. #idlib #syriawar #syrianews
March 4, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?