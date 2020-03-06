POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Thousands stranded on cruise ship off California
02:34
World
Thousands stranded on cruise ship off California
The virus is a global challenge, and over the past week, there have been an increasing number of joint discussions between countries, within regions, and among groups. Apart from the health implications, the virus is affecting public gatherings, sporting events, international travel and the global economy. The British government has moved from a containment phase to delay, in other words, admitting it can't stop the spread, just the rate and speed of infections. While the US government admits it doesn't have enough kits to test everyone, thousands of passengers are stranded on a cruise ship off California. It hasn't been allowed to dock after the discovery one passenger had died and at least 4 others were infected on the ship's previous voyage. Sarah Morice reports #coronavirus #grandprincess #uscoronavirus
March 6, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?