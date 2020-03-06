World Share

Greece: 35,000 refugees pushed back since last week

The Greek government says it's stopped 35 thousand refugees reaching its territory from Turkey in the past week. The EU has expressed support for the Greek authorities, despite what the United Nations says is their excessive use of force. Thousands of refugees are stuck in no man's land at the Greek Pazarkule border crossing - some of them having started hunger strikes to protest the violence they've been subjected to. From the Turkish side of the border, Semir Sejfovic reports. #Greece #GreeceRefugees #TurkeyGreeceBorder