Tiger Widows: Superstition agonising lives of widows in rural Bangladesh

Bangladesh is home to a world treasure, the Sundarbans. The mangrove forest that stretches over the border into India is the largest in the world. It's a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its rich biodiversity and beauty. But danger also lurks there. And as Sumeyye Ceylan reports, it's not just the wildlife, but superstition as well. #Bangladesh #TigerWidows #Superstitions