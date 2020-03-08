POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UNDP launches 'Equal Future' initiative for gender parity in parliaments
On the occasion of International Women's Day, TRT World speaks to Agi Veres, a senior official at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), who has extensively worked on female empowerment. As she talks about progress in health, education and life expectancy of women in general, Veres also explains why real change is agonisingly slow for the majority of the women and girls around the world.
March 8, 2020
