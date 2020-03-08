World Share

Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy locks down several regions and 16 million people

In an aggressive effort to stop Europe's worst outbreak of the new coronavirus, the Italian government has made the unprecedented move of locking down a large swathe of the country. 16 million people across about a dozen regions are being sealed off until April 3rd - the most drastic measures to contain the virus taken so far outside of China. Liz Maddock has more. #ItalyCoronavirus #COVID19 #Outbreak