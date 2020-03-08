POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Outbreak: Italy locks down several regions and 16 million people
02:01
World
In an aggressive effort to stop Europe's worst outbreak of the new coronavirus, the Italian government has made the unprecedented move of locking down a large swathe of the country. 16 million people across about a dozen regions are being sealed off until April 3rd - the most drastic measures to contain the virus taken so far outside of China. Liz Maddock has more. #ItalyCoronavirus #COVID19 #Outbreak
March 8, 2020
