POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus death toll rises, governments struggle to limit damage
02:41
World
Coronavirus death toll rises, governments struggle to limit damage
The spread of the coronavirus appears unstoppable. The number of infections and deaths continues to rise and governments across the world are in damage limitation mode. As stock markets crash, quarantine zones are being increased, travel restrictions are being tightened, and public events cancelled. The World Health Organisation says the threat of a pandemic has become very real. 110 countries are affected and 110 thousand people infected. Italy is closing all ski resorts and set to cancel all sporting events. 460 people have died there, more than any country outside China. Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #coronaviruslatest #coronavirusnews #covid19
March 10, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?