Gaza: The Point of No Return?

Six thousand people are packed into every single one of the Gaza Strip's 365 square kilometres. They live under a crippling blockade and a sky from which mortars and bombs rain down. It is a difficult life in a besieged territory, a narrow piece of land where people have long been short on hope and are almost entirely reliant on the outside world. Hyder Abbasi travelled to the Gaza Strip to find out if communities have given up.