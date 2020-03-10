World Share

GLOBALISATION: Is it in Reverse?

International trade reduced, global supply chains cut off, imports interrupted: globalisation is going backwards thanks to coronavirus. But in an age of trade wars and nationalism, could this be a taste of things to come? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Coronavirus, #COVID19, #globalisation