Has Life in Gaza Become Unlivable?

The Gaza strip is one of the most densely populated places on earth, and one of the most impoverished. Existence there means unsafe drinking water, few jobs, even fewer basic necessities and almost no chance of leaving. So, has life in Gaza become unlivable? And what responsibility does Israel have? Guests: Efraim Inbar President of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security Mustafa Barghouti Member of the Palestinian Legislative Council Dave Harden Former USAID Assistant for the West Bank and Gaza