BizTech
Boeing still in a tailspin a year on from 737 MAX crashes | Money Talks
It's been a year since Boeing's 737 Max was grounded worldwide after two crashes killed more than 300 people. The accidents plunged Boeing into crisis, and as Sibel Karkus reports, the US aviation giant is still struggling with the fallout. For more on this story, we spoke to Heinrich Grossbongardt, the Managing Director of the aviation consultancy, Expertise Communications in Hamburg. #Boeing #Grounding #737MAX
March 10, 2020
