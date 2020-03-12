World Share

Far-Right in Europe: Is the Threat Taken Seriously?

Muslims have been calling for greater protection after recent far-right terror attacks in Germany. In the UK, volunteer groups have been formed to protect communities from right wing extremists. Is the threat of the far-right in Europe being taken seriously? Afzal Ashraf Terrorism analyst, University of Nottingham Arzu Merali Co-founder, Islamic Human Rights Commission Craig McCann Counter-Terrorism Adviser Andreas Önnerfors Associate Professor of History of Ideas, University of Gothenburg Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #FarRight #FarRightterror #terrorism