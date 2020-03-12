What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Is Coronavirus Pandemic Worse Than We Thought?

The World Health Organization says the coronavirus can still be contained. But with thousands dead and infection rates on the rise, are even more drastic measures necessary? Guests: Tarik Jasarevic World Health Organization Spokesman Dr Benhur Lee Microbiologist at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Salvatore Babones China Expert and Associate Professor at the University of Sydney Valerio Bordonaro Living Under Coronavirus Lockdown in Italy