Global stocks plunge over coronavirus outbreak | Money Talks

Thursday's been one of the worst days ever for global markets. The coronavirus pandemic sparked a massive sell-off even as the US government and the European Central Bank announced steps to counter the economic impact. And some analysts say the latest drop in asset prices is raising the risk of a much deeper root, in capital markets and the global economy. Mobin Nasir reports. Jade Barker reported the latest from the New York Stock Exchange. And Santosh Rao from Manhattan Venture Partners joined us with his analysis from New Jersey. #ClobalStocks #coronavirus #capitalmarkets
March 12, 2020
