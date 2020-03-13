POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Markets crash after Trump bans European flights to slow down coronavirus spread
03:09
BizTech
Shares around the world are in free-fall as investors fear the spread of coronavirus will bring the world economy to a halt. The market plunge picked up speed after the US decided to ban flights from most European countries. On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump announced travel restrictions from 26 European countries - a move widely condemned by the EU. The decision affected stock markets heavily. TRT World's Sarah Morice has this report. #TravelBan #TumpCoronavirus #StockMarkets
March 13, 2020
