POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Coronavirus Pandemic: What’s Next?
25:40
World
Coronavirus Pandemic: What’s Next?
Thousands of flights across the world have been canceled and entire towns, cities and one country are under lock down. Global stock markets have plunged and healthcare systems are being pushed to the brink. The coronavirus that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread to nearly 120 countries, infecting more than 130,000 people. By the second week of March, the global death toll passed 5,000 people and Turkey now sees its first confirmed case. So, what’s next amidst the coronavirus outbreak? Guests: Taha Arvas Financial Columnist at Daily Sabah Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council Irshad Ali Shaikh Health Security Lead at WHO Turkey
March 13, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?