Coronavirus Pandemic: What’s Next?

Thousands of flights across the world have been canceled and entire towns, cities and one country are under lock down. Global stock markets have plunged and healthcare systems are being pushed to the brink. The coronavirus that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has spread to nearly 120 countries, infecting more than 130,000 people. By the second week of March, the global death toll passed 5,000 people and Turkey now sees its first confirmed case. So, what’s next amidst the coronavirus outbreak? Guests: Taha Arvas Financial Columnist at Daily Sabah Borzou Daragahi Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council Irshad Ali Shaikh Health Security Lead at WHO Turkey