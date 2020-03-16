POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
China confident it has curbed the spread of coronavirus
01:52
World
China confident it has curbed the spread of coronavirus
Some good news is starting to flow from China - where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported. For the third straight day, the number of infections contracted from within China is far lower than those coming from abroad - a sign China may have succeeded in curbing the spread of the disease. Restrictions are slowly being lifted across the worst affected province. Public transport has resumed and a semblance of normal life is starting to return. Melinda Nucifora has more details. #WuhanVirus #CoronavirusChina #Covid19
March 16, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?