World Share

China confident it has curbed the spread of coronavirus

Some good news is starting to flow from China - where the coronavirus outbreak was first reported. For the third straight day, the number of infections contracted from within China is far lower than those coming from abroad - a sign China may have succeeded in curbing the spread of the disease. Restrictions are slowly being lifted across the worst affected province. Public transport has resumed and a semblance of normal life is starting to return. Melinda Nucifora has more details. #WuhanVirus #CoronavirusChina #Covid19