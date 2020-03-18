Global stock markets plunge despite US Fed's rate cut | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Wall Street has plunged as much as 10-percent after a drastic intervention by the US Federal Reserve failed to calm global markets as the coronavirus pandemic worsens. The US central bank has slashed interest rates to almost zero and launched a 700-billion- dollar stimulus programme, in an attempt to shield the world's biggest economy from the impact of the outbreak. Other central banks are also frantically trying to combat the financial impact of the pandemic.. but that hasn't soothed investors' fears. Shamim Chowdhury has the details. For more on this, we were joined by Matt Maley in Newton, Massachusetts. He is the Managing Director and Equity Strategist at trading firm, Miller Tabak. #Globalstocks #coronavirus #USfederalreserve
March 18, 2020
