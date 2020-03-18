BizTech Share

Ugandan teacher breeds rodents to earn cash | Money Talks

Laboratories around the world are racing to breed stocks of special rodents that will allow them to test potential vaccines for the coronavirus that's infected around 180-thousand people around the world. In Uganda, Aisha Ecum is a professional teacher who's also rearing rats for a living. She's helping to meet a demand for specimen animals, and is tapping into a growing market. Solomon Serwanjja explains. #SpecimenRats #Laboratories #Uganda