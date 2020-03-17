March 17, 2020
02:34
Coronavirus casualties in Europe are rising
Nations across the globe have closed schools, entertainment venues and all but essential services, to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Although the number of new infections decreased in China, where the virus was first discovered late last year, new cases and deaths are rising. Europe is now the epicentre of the outbreak and our correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more on European nations’ plans to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
