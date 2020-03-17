World Share

Trump calls coronavirus the 'Chinese virus'

US President Trump came under fire after calling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" in one of his tweets. But some people jumped to his defence. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #coronavirus #China #Trump