Coronavirus: Top musicians livestream concerts from their homes

Coldplay’s Chris Martin livestreamed the first #TogetherAtHome virtual concert to encourage people to stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. John Legend will be next. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #TogetherAtHome #Coronavirus #SocialDistancing #Covid-19