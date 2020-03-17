POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
UK ramps up coronavirus response after criticism
02:21
World
UK ramps up coronavirus response after criticism
The UK's response to the coronavirus pandemic has stood in stark contrast to that of other countries. Authorities have now backed away from a “herd immunity” approach after widespread criticism, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson is now ramping up isolation measures. But is it too little, too late? Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Covid-19 #UK #pandemic
March 17, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?