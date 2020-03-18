BizTech Share

Human trials to create a coronavirus vaccine begin in the US | Money Talks

The search for a vaccine to combat COVID-19 is under way all over the world. Dozens of commercially run pharmaceutical labs and scientific institutes are racing to start human tests using a genetic blueprint of the virus itself. The first human trials began on Monday in the US but almost everyone admits it will be at least a year until a vaccine is ready for general use. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.