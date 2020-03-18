POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Human trials to create a coronavirus vaccine begin in the US | Money Talks
02:13
BizTech
Human trials to create a coronavirus vaccine begin in the US | Money Talks
The search for a vaccine to combat COVID-19 is under way all over the world. Dozens of commercially run pharmaceutical labs and scientific institutes are racing to start human tests using a genetic blueprint of the virus itself. The first human trials began on Monday in the US but almost everyone admits it will be at least a year until a vaccine is ready for general use. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
March 18, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?