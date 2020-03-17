World Share

Human testing begins as labs race for Covid-19 vaccine

Scientists around the world are searching for a vaccine to combat COVID-19. Dozens of commercially run pharmaceutical labs and scientific institutes are racing to start human tests using a genetic blueprint of the virus itself. The first human trials began on Monday in the US but almost everyone agrees it will be at least a year before a vaccine is ready for general use. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #vaccine #covid19 #pandemic