Spain enforces nationwide lockdown on 47 million residents
01:57
World
In Spain the authorities are hoping a nationwide lockdown will flatten the curve of coronavirus infections as the number of cases in the country surpasses 10,000. But the measures have shocked livelihoods and the economy of the country. PM Pedro Sanchez has announced a 220 billion dollar economic vaccine to help families, workers and companies. Jaime Velazquez reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #spainlockdown #spaincoronavirus #spainnews
March 18, 2020
