02:01
World
Disneyland close amid coronavirus outbreak
In California, the government has ordered the shut down of many businesses to avoid groups of people gathering. It comes after many of the state's major attractions have closed. And the impact is expected to be far reaching, as Duncan McKenzie-McHarg reports from Anaheim in California. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #disneylandcoronavirus #disneyland #coronavirus
March 18, 2020
