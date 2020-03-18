POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US to help businesses hit by coronavirus crisis
02:30
US to help businesses hit by coronavirus crisis
Total number of coronavirus deaths has reached 100 in the US. While North America lags behind Europe in terms of overall cases, here are still more then 52-hundred. Almost 600 of those are new cases. But the impact is being felt by many more Americans than just those infected. In order to help those facing hardship, the Trump administration has announced cash payments to those who need it most. Sally Ayhan has this update. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #cashpayments #uscash #trumpcash
March 18, 2020
