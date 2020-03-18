World Share

US to help businesses hit by coronavirus crisis

Total number of coronavirus deaths has reached 100 in the US. While North America lags behind Europe in terms of overall cases, here are still more then 52-hundred. Almost 600 of those are new cases. But the impact is being felt by many more Americans than just those infected. In order to help those facing hardship, the Trump administration has announced cash payments to those who need it most. Sally Ayhan has this update.