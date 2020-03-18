World Share

Celebrities livestream concerts from home amid coronavirus quarantine

Almost all concerts around the world have been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. So, celebrities started to livestream concerts from their homes for a self-quarantining audience. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Coronavirus #ChrisMartin #JohnLegend