POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The chilling study that changed the coronavirus plan in the UK and US
02:04
World
The chilling study that changed the coronavirus plan in the UK and US
A team at Imperial College London plugged the coronavirus infection and death rates from China, South Korea and Italy into an epidemic modelling software and ran a simulation. Dr Salman Waqar sums up the chilling results, which convinced the UK and US governments to impose stricter measures against the coronavirus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #pandemic #coronavirus #study
March 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?