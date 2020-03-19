What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

#MyQuarantineInSixWords: People describe their self-quarantine in six words

#MyQuarantineInSixWords is trending worldwide after US talk show host Jimmy Fallon asked viewers to describe their time in quarantine in six words. Here are some of the tweets. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #MyQuarantineInSixWords #quarantine #JimmyFallon