POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
NYC unrecognisable after measures to curb spread
02:30
World
NYC unrecognisable after measures to curb spread
The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 230,000 people around the world. In the US, there are more than11,300 confirmed cases with the highest number in New York. Businesses have been ordered to close across the US and workers have been asked to stay home. Alexi Noelle has this report from New York. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #NYC #coronovirus #pandemic
March 19, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?