NYC unrecognisable after measures to curb spread

The coronavirus pandemic has now infected more than 230,000 people around the world. In the US, there are more than11,300 confirmed cases with the highest number in New York. Businesses have been ordered to close across the US and workers have been asked to stay home. Alexi Noelle has this report from New York. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #NYC #coronovirus #pandemic