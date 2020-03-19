BizTech Share

COVID-19 outbreak compounds country's economic challenges | Money Talks

The chronic economic crisis in Lebanon has been a source of months of protests. All the while the economy has continued to worsen, with people suffering the consequences as hundreds of companies shut down. And now the coronavirus is pushing many of them towards bankruptcy. Imogen Kimber spoke to small business owners to find out if they think they can survive. #Lebanon #EconomicCrisis #Coronavirus