US cases double in two days, pass 14,000 mark

The US President Donald Trump says coronavirus might be treatable using drugs which are already in common use. He said he was calling on health regulators to streamline the regulatory process for approving existing medicines for trial for coronavirus patients. Trump was speaking as it was revealed the number of confirmed cases in the US has doubled in just two days to more than 14 thousand. Here’s our North America Correspondent Jon Brain. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #uscoronavirus #trumpcoronavirus #coronavirusinus