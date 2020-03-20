POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Virus sends Persian New Year sales crashing
01:58
World
Virus sends Persian New Year sales crashing
Nowruz, the Persian new year, normally brings with it a boom in celebrations as well as a boom in business in Iran. But the coronavirus pandemic has hit the country especially hard, wreaking even more havoc on an already struggling economy. Shoaib Hasan brings us this report. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #nowruz #irancoronavirus #irannews
March 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?