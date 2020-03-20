POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Chinese officials exonerate whistle-blower doctor
01:49
World
Chinese officials exonerate whistle-blower doctor
For the second day in a row, the Chinese province at centre of the coronavirus pandemic has reported no new cases of COVID-19. Elsewhere in the country, 39 additional patients tested positive - but all are new arrivals from overseas. The news of a slowdown comes as Chinese officials exonerate the doctor who sounded the alarm on the outbreak. Melinda Nucifora explains. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Wuhan #Covid19 #ChinaCoronavirus
March 20, 2020
