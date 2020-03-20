World Share

Coronavirus: Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Syrian refugees living in camps in Lebanon are facing the coronavirus outbreak with no disinfectants, face masks and sanitisers. Refugees in these crowded camps say that social distancing is not an option for them. Lebanon has recorded 163 cases of the coronavirus. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Lebanon #refugees #coronavirus