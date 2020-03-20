POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Online retailers, entertainers cash in on self-isolation | Money Talks
09:42
BizTech
Online retailers, entertainers cash in on self-isolation | Money Talks
The coronavirus pandemic has killed thousands of people and upturned the lives of hundreds of millions. There's no question that it's a global crisis. But, in the business world, a crisis could also mean an opportunity. Senior business producer Mobin Nasir joined us on set to tell us who's suffering and who's actually benefitting from the outbreak. For more on this, David Henkes spoke to us from Chicago. He's the Senior Principal at Technomic, a company that provides insights into the global food service industry. #Amazon #Coronavirus #Netflix
March 20, 2020
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?