More than 4,000 fatalities from the virus reported in Italy
02:29
World
The biggest number of deaths is still in Europe, where about half the worldwide deaths of more than 11,000 have been recorded. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports. Check out these playlists about Coronavirus Life Under Quarantine http://trt.world/Quarantine My Coronavirus Story http://trt.world/MyCstory Covid-19 playlist with instant stories from around the globe. (New updates everyday) http://trt.world/pandemic #Italy #coronavirus #pandemic
March 20, 2020
